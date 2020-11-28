Worcester/Holden - Norma H. (Warren) Copeland, 83, died peacefully on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at UMass Memorial Medical Center - University Campus, Worcester. She was born in Worcester, the daughter of Charles D. and Marion E. (Lambert) Warren and lived most of her life in Worcester before moving to Holden three years ago.



Norma graduated from Commerce High School with the class of 1956. While at Commerce she met the love of her life, Robert Copeland, with whom she would later share 61 wonderful years of marriage. Norma went on to work for Norton Company for several years, but her true passion was caring for her family and home. She was a member of Greendale People's Church where she leaves many dear friends. Norma and Bob loved to create memories through traveling. They especially enjoyed taking their many cruises and exploring so many of the U.S. National Parks out west. Norma's life was a legacy of love and devotion to her entire family and friends and she will be very dearly missed.



Norma is survived by her beloved husband, Robert "Bob" Copeland; her son, Carl Warren Copeland and his wife, Susan of Millbury; her daughter, Gail Elizabeth McCarthy and her husband, Dennis of West Boylston; her grandchildren, Amanda, Jonathan, Andrew and Nathan; and her beloved dog, "Jack". Norma was predeceased by her brother, Frank L. Warren and her sister, Marion E. Warren.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Worcester Animal Rescue League, 139 Holden St., Worcester, MA 01606.



