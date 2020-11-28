1/1
Norma H. (Warren) Copeland
1937 - 2020
Worcester/Holden - Norma H. (Warren) Copeland, 83, died peacefully on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at UMass Memorial Medical Center - University Campus, Worcester. She was born in Worcester, the daughter of Charles D. and Marion E. (Lambert) Warren and lived most of her life in Worcester before moving to Holden three years ago.

Norma graduated from Commerce High School with the class of 1956. While at Commerce she met the love of her life, Robert Copeland, with whom she would later share 61 wonderful years of marriage. Norma went on to work for Norton Company for several years, but her true passion was caring for her family and home. She was a member of Greendale People's Church where she leaves many dear friends. Norma and Bob loved to create memories through traveling. They especially enjoyed taking their many cruises and exploring so many of the U.S. National Parks out west. Norma's life was a legacy of love and devotion to her entire family and friends and she will be very dearly missed.

Norma is survived by her beloved husband, Robert "Bob" Copeland; her son, Carl Warren Copeland and his wife, Susan of Millbury; her daughter, Gail Elizabeth McCarthy and her husband, Dennis of West Boylston; her grandchildren, Amanda, Jonathan, Andrew and Nathan; and her beloved dog, "Jack". Norma was predeceased by her brother, Frank L. Warren and her sister, Marion E. Warren.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Worcester Animal Rescue League, 139 Holden St., Worcester, MA 01606.

Published in Miles Funeral Home from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Calling hours
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Miles Funeral Home
OCT
31
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Miles Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
(508) 829-4434
Memories & Condolences
7 entries
November 4, 2020
Dear Bob, we were very saddened to read about Norma's passing. Although we did not know her well, she always had a smile and kind words when we would occasionally meet up at a Norton function or baptism at People's Church. Please know that we will keep you and your family in our prayers. God Bless. Kathy and Franny Zawalich
Kathy and Franny Zawalich
Acquaintance
October 30, 2020
While every time I saw Norma she brought a smile to my face, I fondly remember gathering with her some years back early one morning in kitchen at Greendale Peoples Church. Accompanied by Bob and Gail, she was there to teach me the magic in the preparation for the Meatball Stew that became our church’s signature dish, especially to serve at the shelter each month. This is but one example of her loving and giving spirit for which I give thanks and will miss, in addition to her most delightful personality. Well done, good and faithful servantthank you. Blessings on your family and all friends as we mourn your passing.
Lyn Wasilewski
October 30, 2020
Hi Sue
So sorry for your loss for you and your family.
Jack
Jack Cashman
Friend
October 30, 2020
To the family of Norma Copeland,
Our deepest sympathy to you all on Norma's passing. We are thinking of you at this sad time.
The Norton Alumni Committee
Carol Davis
October 29, 2020
Dear Bob, Carl, Gail and entire family,
I will cherish all the the nice times we had with Norma.
She was so nice to me as a child and I will never forget.
Having you as next door neighbors and best friends, while growing up on Tyson Road, was simply awesome.
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Stephen Plouffe
Friend
October 29, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Stephen Plouffe
October 29, 2020
Bob and the whole Copeland family, I am sorry for your loss. Bob and Norma were the consummate good neighbors. Always a smile, a warm hello. I hope the fond memories of Norma will carry you through this this difficult time.
David White
Friend
