Norma Treft
1927 - 2020
Bountiful-Norma Harward Treft, age 92, passed away peacefully Thursday, November 26, 2020 at home. Born December 17, 1927, the daughter of Daniel and Leah Harward.
Married to the love of her life, Richard Treft who preceded her in death in 2003.
Norma treasured the Lord and her family above all else. Her 2 eldest children, Richard D. Treft and Linda (Charlie) Treft were the to joyously meet her on the other side.
Survived by her 2 remaining children: Michael R. Treft and Pamela A. O'Shea; 7 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
Her life was a living example: Ephesisans 4:32 "Be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another. Just as God has forgiven you."
Please join us in celebrating her life.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, December 4, 2020 at the Bountiful City Cemetery, 2224 South 200 West.
Published in RUSSON MORTUARY AND CREMATORY from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Bountiful City Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
RUSSON MORTUARY AND CREMATORY
295 N. MAIN ST.
Bountiful, UT 84010-6135
(801) 295-5505
