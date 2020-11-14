1/1
Norman Albert McNew
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norman McNew died on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at the age of 92.

His mother died when he was three years old leaving him, his sister Frances, and his brother Perry. He and Frances spent their younger years with their grandmother Mc New in Alamogordo or with their aunt Ina and uncle Bill and cousin Billy at their ranch near Orogrande. While living at the ranch, he rode horseback and helped look after the cattle from the time he was seven years old.

After graduating from high school, he entered the University of New Mexico where he later received his degree in Business Administration. While at the University, he was a member of the rodeo team, where he received many honors. The most significant was taking second place in the bareback bronc riding at the National Intercollegiate finals held in the Cow Palace in San Francisco. He received varsity letters from UNM, which at the time were accompanied by a lifetime pass to all university sports in Albuquerque. He was a member of the Lobo Club and the Alumni Letterman's Club and was an avid Lobo supporter for some sixty years.

After his discharge from the army, he farmed in Bosque Farms for twenty years. When he sold the farm, he went to work for the County of Bernalillo as their Real Estate Administrator. He was instrumental in the purchase of much of the property which the county now owns such as the land where the District Court building now stands, the Union Station Building which houses the District Attorney's office, and several fire stations and park sites. On three occasions, he was sent to the Road Department, later known as the Public Works Department, as the administrator. He was the authority on the status of roads in the county, and he also implemented the Rural Addressing system in the county areas outside city limits.

After he retired from the county, he spent much of his time working on his son-in-law's farm in Moriarty. He enjoyed running the large machines, discing, cutting corn, and baling hay. He worked ten-hour days and did this for several years. When it became a little too much for him working all day long, he still would go out to the farm and mow the large lawns and take care of the other chores around the residence and the barns. After he couldn't drive to Moriarty any longer, he could still be seen mowing his and his daughter's lawns in Albuquerque after he was 90 years old. His yard was the pride of the neighborhood.

He was preceded in death by his father and wonderful stepmother, Hattie (Sugar), and his brother Perry. He is survived by his sister, Frances; his daughters, Erin and her husband Sam King, and Kimberly and her husband Tom Beecher; four grandchildren, Tyler and his wife Chauna, Audra and her husband Jamie, Haley, Kelsey and her wife Catie; and four great-grandchildren, Sam, Maverick, Reece, and Alec.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in French Funerals & Cremations - University from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
French Funerals & Cremations - University
1111 University Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87102
505-843-6333
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by French Funerals & Cremations - University

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved