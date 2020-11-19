1/1
Norman C. "Norm" Williamson
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norman "Norm" C. Williamson, 87, passed away November 16, 2020 due to complications from surgery.

He leaves behind his wife of 68 years, Naomi (Tracy) Williamson; his children, Norman Williamson Jr. (Linda); Danielle Grealish (Michael); Bryon Williamson, and Charlene Sheehan (Greg); 12 grandchildren and their spouses, 17 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Chris and Ruby Williamson, four brothers and five sisters, a great-grandchild, and a great-great-grandchild.

Norm was born and raised in American Fork, Utah where he graduated from American Fork High School. He was active in school government and track. He moved to Layton, Utah upon graduation and worked at Hill Air Force Base. He worked his entire career there, 1951-1989, focusing on many programs including the Minute Man Missiles, F-4 and F-16 airplanes. After 38 years, Norm retired from "Hill Airplane Patch."

Norm loved his family, traveling with Naomi, his cars, and his roses and was generous with all he met.

Funeral services will be held Monday, November 23, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road. Friends may visit family Monday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lindquist Mortuary - Layton from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Visitation
12:30 - 01:30 PM
Lindquist Mortuary - Layton
Send Flowers
NOV
23
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Lindquist Mortuary - Layton
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lindquist Mortuary - Layton
1867 N. Fairfield Road
Layton, UT 84041
(801) 771-6666
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lindquist Mortuary - Layton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved