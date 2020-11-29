1/1
Odell Huddleston Jr.
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Odell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Odell Huddleston Jr.

Odell Huddleston, Jr. passed away on November 26, 2020 due to congestive heart failure. He was born on December 31, 1955 to Janet (Bowen) and Odell Huddleston. He was raised in California with his siblings. Odell married Ruth Ann (Flegal) and moved to Utah. They had 3 children, Odell III, Amber Lee and Holly Ann. They later divorced. He married Sherry (Geisler) and they raised and had Grant and Scott Russell. They later divorced and he met the love of his life, Sarah. Together they raised their "fur" children, Baby the Circus Cat and Powder Puff, AKA the White Devil!

Odell was a quality engineer for ATK at Promontory and was transferred to Marshall Space Center in Huntsville, AL. Dad was known to get his work done and have a good time once it was finished. He was a storyteller like no other and could get anyone in on his antics. Our Dad loved to make people laugh. After retiring, he bought his KMA ranch and followed through on his dream of writing and recording music. He built his own studio and began collecting his guitars and equipment.

Odell is survived by his wife, Sarah and the White Devil! His children: Odell III (Nicole), Amber (John Bignell), Grant (Terri), Scott (Kirsten); 8 grandchildren, and all of our animals, who get their ears kissed daily. He is also survived by his mother; 4 sisters, and 1 brother. He is preceded in death by his father, stepfather Lee, daughter, Holly, a granddaughter and 2 brothers.

Odell loved music and children. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the James Burton Foundation and the Make a Wish Foundation. We love you, Dad!

Viewings will be held Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 6:00-8:00p.m. and Thursday from 10:00-10:45a.m. followed by the funeral service at 11:00a.m. All services will be held at Myers

Mortuary 205 South 100 East, Brigham City, UT. A live stream of the service can be viewed on Odell Huddleston Jr. online obituary page at 11:00 a.m. at www.myers-mortuary.com

Interment will be in the Brigham City Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 masks will be required and social distancing to be followed

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Myers Mortuary from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Myers Mortuary
Send Flowers
DEC
3
Viewing
10:00 - 10:45 AM
Myers Mortuary
Send Flowers
DEC
3
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Myers Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Myers Mortuary
205 South 1st East
Brigham City, UT 84302
(435) 723-8484
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Myers Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved