Age 89, of Friendship Village, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Beloved Husband of the late Miriam Lerch; Loving Father of Robb (Linda) Lerch and Carolyn (Jack) Hartzell; Cherished Grandfather of Sarah Miriam Lerch; caring brother of the late Robert Lerch. Oliver served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War as a Captain and Quartermaster. He received his Bachelor's and Master's Degree in Education from the University of Pittsburgh. Oliver also studied a year abroad in Europe, mostly Paris, for his French Degree. He retired as a teacher in French and Spanish from Mt. Lebanon School District. Oliver enjoyed to cook and try new things. He was a self-taught Microsoft Excel Wizard. When Oliver and his wife retired every community they moved into, they were both very involved in the community council. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER-FRYER. Friends welcome at 430 Washington Ave. Bridgeville, 412-221-3800, Friday 6-8PM. All guests will be encouraged to wear a mask or facial covering and our staff will monitor attendance to ensure gathering restrictions and everyone's safety. Service and Interment Private. Family suggests memorial contributions to the Employee Appreciation Fund of Friendship Village, 1290 Boyce Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15241

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store