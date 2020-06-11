Oliver Robb Lerch
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Oliver's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 89, of Friendship Village, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Beloved Husband of the late Miriam Lerch; Loving Father of Robb (Linda) Lerch and Carolyn (Jack) Hartzell; Cherished Grandfather of Sarah Miriam Lerch; caring brother of the late Robert Lerch. Oliver served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War as a Captain and Quartermaster. He received his Bachelor's and Master's Degree in Education from the University of Pittsburgh. Oliver also studied a year abroad in Europe, mostly Paris, for his French Degree. He retired as a teacher in French and Spanish from Mt. Lebanon School District. Oliver enjoyed to cook and try new things. He was a self-taught Microsoft Excel Wizard. When Oliver and his wife retired every community they moved into, they were both very involved in the community council. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER-FRYER. Friends welcome at 430 Washington Ave. Bridgeville, 412-221-3800, Friday 6-8PM. All guests will be encouraged to wear a mask or facial covering and our staff will monitor attendance to ensure gathering restrictions and everyone's safety. Service and Interment Private. Family suggests memorial contributions to the Employee Appreciation Fund of Friendship Village, 1290 Boyce Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15241

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in LegacyPro from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Beinhauer-Fryer Funeral & Cremation Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Beinhauer-Fryer Funeral & Cremation Service
430 Washington Avenue
Bridgeville, PA 15017
412-221-3800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 11, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
MARK,AMY AND ROSE MOORE
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved