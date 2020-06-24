Orren Morse Evans 85, beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother, and friend, returned to Heaven on Saturday, June 20th, 2020. He was surrounded by his family at his side.

Orren or Morse as he went by was born November 15th, 1934 in Ogden, Utah to Orren Melbourne Evans and Mary Margaret Morse Evans.



Orren grew up in Ogden, Utah. As a young child his Sister Colleen remembers their parents buying Morse a Superman outfit because he loved to ran around pretending to be Superman. He enjoyed riding horses growing up and he even had his own horse named Duke. He was one of the best riders and rode in the opening ceremony of the rodeo. Morse loved reading stories and watching movies about cowboys and Indians and shared his love for them with his Children and Grandchildren in later years. He married his High School Sweetheart, Karol Lynn Baxter on December 30th, 1952. He started their married life working for Union Pacific Railroad in Ogden, but that job only lasted a few weeks, then he was let go. They had their first child and headed for the hills...Beverly Hills that is where he worked at Wonder Bread Bakery for 46 years. Morse and Karol were blessed to have three amazing children:



Ricky Morse Evans, Cheryl Lynn Ramos, and Mary Kathleen Harrison. Over the 67 years that Morse and Karol were married they lived in Ogden, Utah, Glendale, CA, Arleta, CA, Simi Valley, CA, Chino, CA, and eventually made their way back to Ogden, Utah where their roots began.



Morse enjoyed being outdoors, fishing, watching old Western movies, and was an avid researcher of genealogy. He said that whenever he would start talking about Genealogy, everyone would leave the room like a 'buck shot.' Dad and Grandpa were his favorite names to be called. He cherished each and every one of his Children, Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, and Great Great Grandchildren. Morse would never let you go without letting you know how much he loved and appreciated all that you did for him. His wife Karol said, "that as she cared for him for 7 years, even the smallest kindnesses were never overlooked with a Thank you." Anyone who met Morse became his longtime friend.



Morse is survived by his wife Karol Lynn Baxter, his children Ricky Morse Evans of Cedar City, Utah, Cheryl Lynn Ramos, of Salt Lake City, Utah, Mary Kathleen Harrison of Provo, Utah and their spouses, his 14 Grandchildren, 50 Great Grandchildren, 3 Great Great Grandchildren, his Sister Colleen Archer, and Brother Don Evans.



IN LOVING MEMORY OF ORREN MORSE EVANS



O, if we were Angels and could have the wish of our heart,



Unto the world our love and gratitude for this amazing man, husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother, and friend we would impart.



He lived an exemplary life of honesty, kindness, hard work, and gratitude for all his posterity which are a large score.



He loved researching genealogy and learning of his relatives who had gone on before.



He always had a smile on his face



And, a joke ready for us to laugh at and embrace.



We have to remember that Death may take our body, but God will take our soul.



And, there will surely be left in our hearts a small hole.



Remembering you will be easy for we do it every day.



It's missing you that is a heartache that never goes away.



His parting words to his love ones...



"Enjoy life it goes by so fast.



There are so many good people to meet with friendships that last.



Keep track of your time, don't waste it away



Time swirls around and we get caught up in things and it is soon gone...I'm sorry I can't stay."



Our minds will hold and treasure the memories and Our hearts will forever carry his legacy and love.



May God be with us all Until me meet at Jesus feet at our journeys end in Heaven above.



With Our Deepest Love and Sympathy,



Written by Audrey Waldron Evans



(Daughter-in-Law)



And, The Evans Eleven



Morse's Graveside Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 24th, 2020, @ 11 am@ Ogden City Cemetery.



Services provided by Russon Mortuary, 1585 West 300 South, Syracuse, Utah

