Orsindoe "Sin" Hernandez
1994 - 2020
Orsindoe Hernandez,26, passed away on June 22, 2020.

He was born on April 28, 1994, to Ruben Hernandez and Anita Martinez in Ogden UT.

Orsindoe graduated from Ben Lomond High School where he played his two favorite pastimes football and baseball.

He was married to Makennah Bell on November 18, 2017. They had two beautiful children together: Paislee (5) and Jerzee (1).

Orsindoe lived a beautifully fulfilled life. He was constantly giving to those around him and making them laugh with his infectious smile. No one should have to die at such a young age with so much life still to live but Orsindoe made the best out of the life he was given. He was a father, a brother, a son, and a friend that will never be forgotten.

Orsindoe had a passion for barbering, hunting, and sports. If Orsindoe wasn't playing in a flag football league or softball team he was camping and teaching his daughter and nephews how to play or BBQing with his friends. Orsindoe will forever be missed but we know it's not goodbye just a see you later! We know we will see him again; he will always be with us in our hearts.

Orsindoe will forever be watching over his three beautiful kids; Paislee, Jerzee Hernandez, and Bella Espinoza. His wife Makennah Bell, his parents Anita Martinez, and Ruben Hernandez, his siblings; Adeline and Ruben Alvarado, and Ruby Hernandez, godparents; Max and Tilda Boney and so many other nephews, nieces, cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends.

Orsindoe will be joined in heaven by his grandparents; Molly and Charlie Sanchez, great-grandma Antonia Maestas, his uncle Tino Velasquez, and aunt Toni Lynn Velasquez.

Orsindoe's family will be holding a Viewing for those who would like to attend at Leavitt's Mortuary 836 36 Street, Ogden, UT on Thursday, July 2, 2020, from 6-8 pm.

A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020, at 10:00, am at the West Weber Cemetery, 4590 950 N, Ogden, UT 84404.

Published in LegacyPro from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Leavitt's Mortuary
JUL
3
Graveside service
10:00 AM
West Weber Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Leavitt's Mortuary
835 36th Street
Ogden, UT 84403
(801) 394-5556
