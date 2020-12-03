Otto Lee Finley, 82, of Norborne, died unexpectedly Tuesday, December 1, 2020, north of Hardin.



Otto was born on November 3, 1938, in Braymer, the son of Harvey S. and Ruby M. (McNelly) Finley. He was united in marriage to Claudean Huskinsson of Norborne on September 12, 1956; she preceded him in death on July 10, 1999.



Survivors include: special friend, Penne Buckner of Norborne; four sons: David Lee (Melanie) Finely of Norborne, Danny Ray (Candy) Finley of Norborne, Dale Eugene (Stacey) Finley of Hardin, and Douglas Otto (April) Finley of Norborne; 6 grandchildren: Tara (Matt) Murray, Brandon (Emily) Finley, Dustin (Natalie) Finley, Dallas (Amy) Finley, Brooke Finley, and Dusty Ricavina; 9 great-grandchildren; brother, John (Barbara) Finley of Norborne; sister, Mary Sue Willis (Eugene Williams) of Carrollton; and three sisters-in-law: Sue Ann (J.C.) Koontz, Carol Jean (Jim) Sims, and Barbara Finley.



He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, son, Donald "Donnie Bob" Finley, brothers, Alva Finley and George W. Finley, grandson Taylor Finley, sister-in-law, Davita Finley, and brother-in-law, Bob Willis.



Otto was reared and educated in the area of his birth, attended country school at Tiney Point and graduated from Stet High School in 1955. His work history included working as a farm hand for many area farmer; at Hale and Hunter Feed Store in Norborne and for 36 years at Lake City Arsenal, where he retired from. Otto enjoyed tractor pulls, hunting, especially deer hunting with Howard, going to the boat, snagging, camping, and mushroom hunting. He will be dearly missed by all his family and friends.



The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Providence Cemetery. They can be left at or mailed to Thurman Funeral Home, 507 East Main Street-P.O. Box 190, Richmond, MO 64085.



Otto will lie in state from 7:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. on Sunday, December 6, 2020, at Thurman Funeral Home in Richmond. Graveside services will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Monday, December 7, 2020, in the Providence Cemetery, Norborne.

