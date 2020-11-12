Pamela Jo "Pam" Duncan, 63, of Rural Lexington, was reunited into the loving arms of her husband on Monday, November 9, 2020, at her home.
Pam was born on August 10, 1957, in Waverly, the only child of Allen Henry and Betty Doris (Tuefuel) Fischer. She was united in marriage to Stephen Allen Duncan of Richmond on June 11, 1977 at St. John's Catholic Church in Dover. He preceded her in death on February 2, 2018.
Survivors include: godmother and cousin, Shirley Boland, and her husband John Boland; cousins, Mark Boland, Fred Boland, and Rodney Boland, who were like brothers to Pam; her in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family members, and her many friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and grandparents.
Pam was reared and educated in Dover and graduated from the Lexington High School in 1975. She then attended CMSU in Warrensburg and graduated in 1979, with her B.S. in Elementary Education. She taught first grade at Lafayette County C-1 school district in Higginsville for 30 years and retired in 2009. She loved her little first graders. Her memberships included the Missouri State School Teachers Association, BPW, Farm Bureau, and National Wild Turkey Federation. Pam enjoyed traveling, doing crafts and craft shows, antiquing, and hunting with her husband, Steve. He was her whole life. She was a member of the St. John's Catholic Church of Dover.
Pallbearers will be Mark Boland, Fred Boland, Rodney Boland, Steve Phillips, Chris Good, Robert Duncan, Rick Lam, and Kenneth O'Dell. Honorary pallbearers will be his brothers-in-law and nephews.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. John's Cemetery, Dover. They can be left at or mailed to Thurman Funeral Home, 507 East Main Street-P.O. Box 190, Richmond, MO 64085.
Pam will lie in state on Sunday, November 15, 2020, from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at Thurman Funeral Home in Richmond. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Monday, November 16, 2020, at the funeral home. Graveside services will be held at 2:30 P.M. at the Dover Cemetery following funeral services at the funeral home. Due to COVID-19, masks will be required for all services. Please remember to share your memories of Pam with the family by visiting www.thurmanfuneralhome.com.