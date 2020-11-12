1/1
Pamela Jo "Pam" Duncan
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pamela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pamela Jo "Pam" Duncan, 63, of Rural Lexington, was reunited into the loving arms of her husband on Monday, November 9, 2020, at her home.

Pam was born on August 10, 1957, in Waverly, the only child of Allen Henry and Betty Doris (Tuefuel) Fischer. She was united in marriage to Stephen Allen Duncan of Richmond on June 11, 1977 at St. John's Catholic Church in Dover. He preceded her in death on February 2, 2018.

Survivors include: godmother and cousin, Shirley Boland, and her husband John Boland; cousins, Mark Boland, Fred Boland, and Rodney Boland, who were like brothers to Pam; her in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family members, and her many friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and grandparents.

Pam was reared and educated in Dover and graduated from the Lexington High School in 1975. She then attended CMSU in Warrensburg and graduated in 1979, with her B.S. in Elementary Education. She taught first grade at Lafayette County C-1 school district in Higginsville for 30 years and retired in 2009. She loved her little first graders. Her memberships included the Missouri State School Teachers Association, BPW, Farm Bureau, and National Wild Turkey Federation. Pam enjoyed traveling, doing crafts and craft shows, antiquing, and hunting with her husband, Steve. He was her whole life. She was a member of the St. John's Catholic Church of Dover.

Pallbearers will be Mark Boland, Fred Boland, Rodney Boland, Steve Phillips, Chris Good, Robert Duncan, Rick Lam, and Kenneth O'Dell. Honorary pallbearers will be his brothers-in-law and nephews.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. John's Cemetery, Dover. They can be left at or mailed to Thurman Funeral Home, 507 East Main Street-P.O. Box 190, Richmond, MO 64085.

Pam will lie in state on Sunday, November 15, 2020, from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at Thurman Funeral Home in Richmond. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Monday, November 16, 2020, at the funeral home. Graveside services will be held at 2:30 P.M. at the Dover Cemetery following funeral services at the funeral home. Due to COVID-19, masks will be required for all services. Please remember to share your memories of Pam with the family by visiting www.thurmanfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Thurman Funeral Home - Richmond from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Lying in State
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Thurman Funeral Home - Richmond
Send Flowers
NOV
16
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Thurman Funeral Home - Richmond
Send Flowers
NOV
16
Graveside service
02:30 PM
Dover Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thurman Funeral Home - Richmond
507 East Main
Richmond, MO 64085
816-776-2233
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Thurman Funeral Home - Richmond

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved