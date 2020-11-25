Patiola Tu'itamala Taufa passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020. She was born on June 2, 1945 in Ha'ateiho, Tonga to Tevita Tauteoli and Ana Folau Tu'uhetaufa.



She married Kisione Taufa on September 9, 1967 in the Laie Hawaii Temple.



She is survived by her husband, Kisione Taufa and seven children: Patsi Jensen (Daryl), Aida Loo (Todd), Teisa Lavaka, Sini Bittle, Inoke Taufa (Tammy), Mosese Taufa (Laura), and Hazel Pinto (Rigo); 19 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild; and her siblings: Faleaka Kinikini, Viliami Tauteoli, Pale Tauteoli, Ofa Taiese, Fifita Tauteoli and Vaoahi Fonua. She was preceded in death by her great-grandchild, Mosese Davidson (2019).



She graduated from Liahona High School in Tonga. She moved to Hawaii to attend church college and graduated with her Bachelor's in Education from BYU Hawaii. She selflessly stayed home to raise and teach her seven children as well as many of their children. She kept the home filled with smells of baked goods and shared everything she had with everyone she knew.



She touched the hearts of many while teaching in positions in Primary, Young Women and the Relief Society including a position as the Stake Relief Society President in Hawaii. She dedicated her life to her family and always found fun ways to teach chores, school, and church.



Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Ogden City Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store