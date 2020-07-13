1/
Patricia A. "Pat" Stans
1941 - 2020
Dr. Patricia "Pat" A. Stans, Ph.D., a longtime resident of Albuquerque, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 7, 2020, from natural causes.

Patricia was born on June 20, 1941 and grew up in Yonkers, NY. She attended the NYU College of Engineering where she received a Bachelor of Science degree in Physics. She then attended NM State University where she received a Ph. D. in Educational Administration and Experimental Statistics. Pat went on to work for the UNM Civil Engineering Research Facility, and later taught classes at UNM's General College and Computer Science Departments. After retiring from UNM, Pat continued to teach classes at the National American University.

Pat greatly enjoyed her beloved dogs, life-long teaching, and many activities in business investing. During Pat's life-long teaching career, she taught and mentored many hundreds of students.

Pat is survived by her husband, Lt. Col. Leonard Stans (Ret.), of Albuquerque; and her brother, Tom Hanusik, of Yonkers NY.

A Memorial Service will be held Friday, June 26, 2020, 3:00 p.m., at FRENCH – Wyoming.

Published in LegacyPro from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
