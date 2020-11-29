Patricia A. "Patti" Wierman, 83, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020, in Swedish American Hospital, surrounded by her family. Patti was born September 7, 1937, the daughter of James and Catherine Colombi. She graduated from Muldoon High School and worked in bookkeeping at Alpine Bank. She married William E. "Bill" Wierman Sr. on June 8, 1963, in St. James Catholic Church in Rockford. She should be credited for always caring for her family first and making delicious Italian recipes. She enjoyed spending time with her family and wonderful neighbors, having coffee or lunch with her dear friends, attending Mass at Holy Family Church, traveling to warm weather destinations and playing slots. Survivors include daughter, Michelle Wierman and grand-dog, Pippa of Estero, Florida; son, Willie (Tammy) Wierman and granddaughter, Ashley of Dixon.

