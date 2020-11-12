1/1
Patricia Ann Lowe
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Ann Lowe age 80 of Center Line died on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Ascension Macomb Oakland Hospital in Warren. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Carl and Mary Dicus. Dear mother of Woodrow, Donald, Patricia, Deborah, Ernie and the late Mark Ghent. Also survived by 4 grandchildren; Johnathon, Christina, Collin, and Nolan, brothers Earl and Bucky Dicus, her 2 favorite nieces, Judy McGrady and Karen Gower, nephews Kenny Gott and Ronnie, and best friend since childhood, Lola Workman. Patricia adored her grandchildren above all. She enjoyed reading and doing word search puzzles. No services will be held. Visit www.rudyfuneral.com to light a candle or to share a memory.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rudy Funeral Home, Inc. from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rudy Funeral Home, Inc.
25650 Van Dyke Road
Center Line, MI 48015-1861
(586) 757-3230
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rudy Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved