Patricia Ann Lowe age 80 of Center Line died on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Ascension Macomb Oakland Hospital in Warren. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Carl and Mary Dicus. Dear mother of Woodrow, Donald, Patricia, Deborah, Ernie and the late Mark Ghent. Also survived by 4 grandchildren; Johnathon, Christina, Collin, and Nolan, brothers Earl and Bucky Dicus, her 2 favorite nieces, Judy McGrady and Karen Gower, nephews Kenny Gott and Ronnie, and best friend since childhood, Lola Workman. Patricia adored her grandchildren above all. She enjoyed reading and doing word search puzzles. No services will be held. Visit www.rudyfuneral.com
