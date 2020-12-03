Patricia Ann Stock, age 91, of Butler, passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020 in Butler Memorial Hospital.



Born in Butler on March 17, 1929, she was a daughter of the late Thomas C. and Janetta M.Rodgers McDeavitt.



Pat was a Registered Nurse who had worked at Butler Memorial Hospital before retiring in 1966 to raise her family.



She was a member of Saint Peter Roman Catholic Church.



She belonged to the Butler Memorial Hospital Nurses Alumni Association and the Catholic Daughters of the Americas. She was a past board member of The American Red Cross, Irene Stacy Center, and the YWCA of Butler. For years she volunteered with Meals on Wheels and St. Michael the Archangel Adoration Chapel. She was an avid bridge player. Additionally, for eighteen years she was known as "the lunch lady" at St. Paul's School, and was a long-time helper of Santa and Mrs. Claus at Sunnyview Nursing Home's Christmas event.



She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Robert J. Stock, whom she married August 17, 1963; two daughters, Lynn Patterson and her husband, Thomas, of Butler, and Leslie Stock, of Hubbard, OH; four grandchildren, Matthew, Steven, Timothy and Danielle Patterson; and a number of nieces and nephews, including MaryAnn Pappalard and Sarah "Sally" Nixon.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Robert P. Stock, who passed away March 4, 1985; one sister, Edith Pappalard; and two brothers, Richard McDeavitt and Ray McDeavitt.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, December 4, at 1:30 p.m. from St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, 127 Franklin St., Butler. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, face masks are required and social distancing will be maintained.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul, 146 N. Monroe St., Butler, PA 16001 or Community Care Connections, Inc., 114 Skyline Dr., Butler, PA 16001.





