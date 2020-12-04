Patricia Eisele Simmons passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020. She was born in Phoenix on May 24, 1927 to proud parents Lloyd and Ruth Eisele and sister to Sally and Ed.Patty attended Kenilworth Elementary School, North High and Scripps College. She transferred to the University of Arizona and pledged Kappa Kappa Gamma. During her time at UofA, she met a handsome charismatic man, Clark Rorbach on the steps of the University Library. They married after graduating and had four children: Betsy, Sally, Clark and Katherine. They raised their children in North Central and she became involved in many charity organizations which to this day benefit the Valley.She served as Chairman of St. Luke's Board of Visitors (was one of the original Flower Girls in 1944 & 1945), Chairman of Barrow Women's Board and Barrow Grand Ball, President of the Junior League of Phoenix, President of Valley Field Riding and Polo Club and Co-Chairman of the Arizona Centennial Celebration.In 1973, Jim Simmons and Patty attended the Heart Ball on a blind date. After three months of dating, Jim drove Patty to "Lookout Point" on Camelback Mountain and proposed. That was the beginning of 40 blissful years of marriage. They enjoyed traveling with friends and family all over the world, spending summers in Forest Highland, dancing through the house after Black Tie events, playing tennis, golf, Backgammon and completing daily crossword puzzles.Patty is survived by her children Betsy Thornton, Sally Guenther (Ted), Clark Rorbach (Leslie), Katherine Cornish, William Simmons (Sharon), David Simmons (Andrea) and Nanci Hickerson (Phil), 17 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and her brother Edward Eisele.Patty was loved and adored by friends and family. She never spoke ill of another, was a cheerleader to all, a confidante and best friend to many. She had an effervescent personality, a smile that would light up a room and a gift of making everybody feel important in her life.The family is incredibly grateful to Lute Thompson for his attention to Mom with many fun dinners and luncheons, movies and Gin Rummy. They developed a wonderful friendship.A private service has been held by the family.Contributions in Patty's honor may be made to:The Board of Visitors7227 North 16th Street, Suite 101Phoenix, AZ 85020orThe Barrow Women's Board124 West Thomas Road, Suite 250Phoenix, AZ 85013