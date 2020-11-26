Pat Mischler passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 22nd at her home in North Ogden, Utah, due to complications from pulmonary hypertension. She was surrounded by her immediate family.



Pat was born in Meadville, Pennsylvania, the oldest of three daughters. She lived in Meadville during her youth and split her city life with life on the farm, often staying with her grandparents during junior high and high school years. During high school, she was an active member of the Miramar Club, and graduated in 1947.



After high school, she attended the Meadville City Hospital School of Nursing where she graduated three years later as an RN (Registered Nurse).



Pat married her high school sweetheart Harold Mischler in May of 1951, at Grace Methodist Church in Meadville, and they enjoyed 67 wonderful years together. They first moved to Madison, Wisconsin, where Harold was stationed in the Air Force. After Wisconsin, Pat and Harold moved back to central Pennsylvania before moving west in 1965, to Ogden, which they have called home.



Patricia was a full-time housewife by day and worked in various hospitals at night. She ended her nursing career in the 80's as a pediatric nurse at the Ogden Clinic.



After working and raising three kids, both Pat and Harold traveled extensively for 30 years, including two trips to Alaska, a European tour, and numerous trips around the U.S. to visit family and friends. One of her favorite vacations was visiting the California desert communities of Indian Wells and La Quinta, a trip she made twice a year for 30 years. Pat and Harold also attended the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2002 Salt Lake Olympic Winter Games.



Pat loved basketball and was a huge Utah Jazz fan, loyally cheering them on season after season.



Patricia was an active member of the Ogden First United Methodist Church for over 50 years. During that time, she served on several church committees, United Methodist Women's Group, and served as a Lay Stephens Minister. She also volunteered weekly at the Ogden Rescue Mission for over 20 years, assisting in the pharmacy.



Patricia is survived by one sister Helen Gawne of Ohio; her daughter Karen Thompson and son Michael Mischler (William Coveny); two granddaughters, Kalyn and Kendra Thompson in Missouri; her grandson Brandon Mischler; and two great-grandchildren, Alexandra Mischler (11) and Gabriel Mischler (9) in California. She was preceded in death by her husband Harold Mischler in June 2018, and her son David Mischler, in October 2018.



The family would like to thank Applegate Home Care and Hospice, specifically Gina Price, Natalie Osborn, Valerie Larkin, Dan Horton, Joe Perry, Adolfo Carrales, Alexia Williams, Christine Hunsaker, and Daisy Mendoza, for their passionate and personal end-of-life care. Thanks also to the Visiting Angels, specifically Alma Kaneshiro, for her many hours of loving companionship to our mother and compassionate assistance for Karen.



Because of COVID-19 restrictions in Utah and across the country, the family has decided to postpone memorial and funeral services until the spring or early summer of 2021, so relatives & friends can attend and pay their respects.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Ogden First United Methodist Church.





