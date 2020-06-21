Of Thousand Oaks, CA., a native of Swissvale, passed peacefully on Monday, June 15, 2020.



Wife of the late James M. Carroll Jr.



Treasured and precious mother of Kelley Cassidy Carroll of Thousand Oaks.



Dear sister of Frances Amore (Carl Smith) of Churchill, and the late Donald Cassidy (late Mary Therese).



Patricia is also survived by nieces and nephews.



Friends are welcomed on Wednesday from 10:30-12 Noon at Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home and Crematory Inc; 700 Linden Ave. at Cable; East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800 where a Funeral Service will be held at 12 Noon.



Patricia will be laid to rest in the Cassidy Family lot in Monongahela Cemetery.

