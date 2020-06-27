Patricia M. Abbott, peacefully passed away on June 23, 2020 with her family by her side. Trish enjoyed a long successful career in the financial services industry. She loved to cook and bake for her friends and family. She enjoyed dining out and spending time with her many friends. She also enjoyed spending quiet time at home with her cat Gandalf. She is survived by her daughter Megan Abbott (fiancé Seth Stout) of Richmond VA, sister Karen Abbott of Delaware, brother Kevin Abbott (Kelley Traver) of Fairfax, VA, nieces Sara Abbott and Erin Stretavski (Patrick) of Pittsburgh, PA, nephew Brady Abbott (Kathlene) of Pittsburgh, PA her dear and best friend Dr. James Petrick of Pittsburgh, PA and numerous friends and family. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER, 2630 W. Liberty Avenue, 15216, (412) 531-4000. In lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations to Donate Life America which is a non-profit that supports and promotes organ donation across the country. Online donations can be made at DonateLife.net or by mail to Donate Life America 701 East Byrd Drive, 16th Floor, Richmond, VA 23219.
Published in LegacyPro from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.