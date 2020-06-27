Patricia Maureen Abbott
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia M. Abbott, peacefully passed away on June 23, 2020 with her family by her side. Trish enjoyed a long successful career in the financial services industry. She loved to cook and bake for her friends and family. She enjoyed dining out and spending time with her many friends. She also enjoyed spending quiet time at home with her cat Gandalf. She is survived by her daughter Megan Abbott (fiancé Seth Stout) of Richmond VA, sister Karen Abbott of Delaware, brother Kevin Abbott (Kelley Traver) of Fairfax, VA, nieces Sara Abbott and Erin Stretavski (Patrick) of Pittsburgh, PA, nephew Brady Abbott (Kathlene) of Pittsburgh, PA her dear and best friend Dr. James Petrick of Pittsburgh, PA and numerous friends and family. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER, 2630 W. Liberty Avenue, 15216, (412) 531-4000. In lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations to Donate Life America which is a non-profit that supports and promotes organ donation across the country. Online donations can be made at DonateLife.net or by mail to Donate Life America 701 East Byrd Drive, 16th Floor, Richmond, VA 23219.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in LegacyPro from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beinhauer-Connell Funeral Services
5120 West Library Ave.
Bethel Park, PA 15102
412-835-7940
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved