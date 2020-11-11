Patrick C. Moran, Jr., 73, of Latrobe, PA, passed away at his elder care residence in North Huntingdon, PA on November 7 due to complications from COVID-19.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Patrick and Agnes (Vargulish) Moran; his former spouse, Marian (Dotterway) Moran, the beloved mother of his children, and his best friend since childhood, Denny Carr.
He is lovingly remembered by two daughters, Ramie (Moran) Shoff, her husband, Chris, and their daughter, Kinsey of Pittsburgh, PA; Kristie Moran and her boyfriend, Jon Hicks of Atlanta, GA; step-sister, Lisa (Moran) Hilliard, her husband Greg, and their children, Haley and Jackson, of Plainfield, IN, and a list of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends... all of whom he loved like family.
Born in Greensburg, PA in 1947, he graduated from Greater Latrobe Senior High School in 1965. After graduation, he joined the Navy, where he served with VS-37 on the USS Hornet during the Vietnam War. He was released to inactive duty to study at Robert Morris College (now referred to as Robert Morris University) where he graduated from in 1979.
Pat was a proud father, a proud Veteran, an avid Steelers fan, and a very social gentleman who loved his girls unconditionally. He enjoyed soaking up the sun and sharing light beers in a gathering of any size, so long as he could chat and joke to whomever he was sitting with. In his younger days, he taught Driver's Education, and he carried his love for driving with him over the years as a shuttle driver for limo services and car dealerships in the Latrobe/Greensburg area. He enjoyed league bowling at The Touchdown Club in Latrobe, and competitive running in such races as the Latrobe Turkey Trot and the Rolling Rock 5K, among listless others, for which he proudly kept his medals, race numbers, and participation t-shirts.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America at: https://www.alzfdn.org/
At his family's request, services will be held privately. He will be laid to rest in the Military Garden of Honor at Westmoreland County Memorial Park in Greensburg, PA.