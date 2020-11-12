1/1
Patrick Wayne Calton
1962 - 2020
Patrick Wayne Calton passed away Monday, November 9, 2020 in Clinton, Utah.

He was born October 8, 1962 to Ray and Dorothy Calton in Dayton, Ohio.

Patrick served in the USAF and was a Veteran with 27 years of service. He received numerous medals and awards over his military career. He continued with government service of over ten years.

He was an avid hunter and fisherman, as well as a golfer.

Patrick is survived by his son, Craig Anderson and grandson, Colin; his daughter Amanda Lewis, son-in-law Brent Lewis, and grandsons, Chancelor, Casey, and Cody; his siblings of one brother and two sisters; along with many friends and coworkers he loved like family.

Patrick's family would also like to express their deepest gratitude to the Flink family for many years of love, support, and friendship.

A graveside service will be held at the Utah Veterans Cemetery and Memorial Park, 17111 South Camp Williams Road, Bluffdale on Monday November 16, 2020 at 12 noon. All are welcome to attend.


Published in Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Utah Veterans Cemetery and Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden
3408 Washington Blvd.
Ogden, UT 84401
(801) 394-6666
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
