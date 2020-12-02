1/1
Patsy Ann (Hargrove) Daily
1942 - 2020
Patsy Ann Daily, 78, beloved mother, wife, sister, aunt and grandmother was called to her eternal resting place on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. She entered this world on February 23, 1942 in Albuquerque, NM born to Donald and Laura Opal Hargrove.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Donald L. Daily; her daughters, Debbie Gleason and her husband, Craig of Albuquerque, Tawndy Dyer and her husband, Ken of Albuquerque; and grandchildren, Justin Evans and his wife, Kaitlyn of Austin, TX, Jessica Domrzalski and husband, Kevin of Albuquerque, and Brittany Dyer and Adrien Clay of Albuquerque.

Pat enjoyed fishing with Don, crocheting, spending time with friends at the casino and regular lunch dates with her daughters. Family meant everything to her, especially her grandkids. She also enjoyed their annual family reunion trip in Laughlin, NV. Pat had a heart of gold and was a bright spot in all our lives. She was taken way too soon and will be missed by all!


Published in French Funerals & Cremations - Westside from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
