A longtime resident of Neffs, OH, recently of Mars PA, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020 in Mars.
Patty was the beloved wife of the late Thomas J. Drennan for 53 years at the time of his death in 2016.
Loving mother of Patricia (Ron) Emmons of San Antonio, TX, Tammy (Chris) LaFleur of Phoenix, AZ and Tom (Erica) Drennan of Cranberry Twp.
Treasured grandmother of Elise, Jacob (Emily), Clay, Lucas, Allison and Gracie Emmons; Caden, Adison and Amelya La Fleur; Tommy and Danny Drennan.
Sister of Lois (Bob) Hogan of Wheeling.
Patty was preceded in death by her sister Charlotte Williams and her brothers Jim (late Vi) Brunelli and Lee (late Princess) Brunelli.
Patty was a 1959 graduate of Shadyside High school and earned her bachelor's degree in education at Ohio University. For 37 years, Patty was an Elementary School teacher in the Bellaire School District until retiring.
For many years, she was a member of the Coalbrook Presbyterian Church in Neffs. Patty enjoyed reading, craft projects, baking and any chance to be with her grandchildren. In fact, Patty always put her family first, above herself, in every aspect of her life.
There will not be a viewing, but friends are welcome to gather at Wilson Lodge in Oglebay Park on Sunday, June 21, from 2-4 pm and where a Memorial Service will take place at 3pm.
Memorial donations may be sent to Blessings in a Back Pack at www.blessingsinabackpakc.org or Alzheimer's Association Greater East Ohio Chapter, 408 9th St SW, Suite 3400, Canton, OH 44707 or www.alz.org.
Arrangements with Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., East Pittsburgh, PA. 412-824-8800.
Published in LegacyPro from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.