Paul A. Daily, 79, of 710 Oneida St., Chittenango, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 12, 2020, at his home with his loving wife at his side.



He was born on May 13, 1941, in Syracuse, the son of Paul E. and Matilda L. Stevens Daily. On July 28, 1959, Paul proudly enlisted in the United States Marine Corps serving until July 26, 1963, when he was honorably discharged.



On July 27, 1974, Paul was united in marriage to Jeanne Clemons in Chittenango. Together they raised his two sons and her daughter. Paul and Jeanne spent more than half of their lives together. When Paul passed, a piece of Jeanne went to heaven with him. One day when her time comes, they shall see each other again.



Paul was a journeyman for New Processor Gear for over thirty-eight years, retiring on August 31, 2003.



Paul was a member of St. Joseph's Church in Oneida.



Paul was a happy guy; always smiling and telling jokes. He enjoyed blacksmithing for a hobby. He used to do little magic tricks for his grandchildren when they were little which they fondly remember. He was the best in everything he did.



Surviving besides his loving wife of forty-six years, Jeanne; are his sons, Paul (Marsha) Daily, of Syracuse, and John (Jennifer) Daily, of Bridgeport; a brother, Steven Daily; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; and the mother of his sons, Esther Alcott. Paul was predeceased by his stepdaughter, Carrie Hall Lewin, two brothers, Howard Daily, and Chuck Daily; and two sisters, Helen, and Bernice Lockwood.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store