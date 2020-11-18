Paul Clay Carroll, 81, passed away November 12, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Elaine; his daughter, Christina; his sons, Paul and Johnathan Carroll and William and James Berryman. He is also survived by three grandchildren; and five great grandchildren; his sister, Mary Lott and husband Roy; brother, Hiram Carroll; and many other friends and family. Mr. Carroll was a graduate of Albuquerque High and worked for US West for years before retiring and working as a Crossing Guard. Mr. Carroll will be cremated with no service at his request.





