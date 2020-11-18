Paul Joseph Pasquarelli
Age 69, of Upper St. Clair, passed away at his home on Saturday November 14th, 2020. Beloved husband of 45 years to Lee (Doud) Pasquarelli; loving father of Georgette (Stephen) Pasquarelli Fiato, and Zack (Stephanie) Pasquarelli; proud Grandfather of Perry; cherished brother of Marilyn (Jim) Pasquarelli and the late Robert and Richard; treasured son of the late Moses and Clara (DiPerna) Pasquarelli; adored uncle of Paul, Lesley, Amy, Gina, Alex, Finley and the late Elizabeth. Paul was a pioneer of the home entertainment industry, proving a business model for the medium while President - Video Tape Recorder (VTR), President - Visual Expressions, and President - Rank Retail Services of America. After the traditional studio system acknowledged the revenue stream he and his colleagues helped establish, he spent the majority of his career at The Walt Disney Studios (Buena Vista Home Entertainment). Paul was renowned for his generosity. He helped out every single person he could, never expecting something in return. He will be missed not only by his family, but by countless friends (especially his McDonald's breakfast club) and neighbors. Paul was a true gentleman. He helped the world. A private family service was held on Wednesday, November 18th. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, his family asks for donations to be made in his name to the Miracle League of the South Hills at https://www.miracleleaguesouthhills.org/.
Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS.