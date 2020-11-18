1/1
Paul Joseph Pasquarelli
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul Joseph Pasquarelli
Age 69, of Upper St. Clair, passed away at his home on Saturday November 14th, 2020. Beloved husband of 45 years to Lee (Doud) Pasquarelli; loving father of Georgette (Stephen) Pasquarelli Fiato, and Zack (Stephanie) Pasquarelli; proud Grandfather of Perry; cherished brother of Marilyn (Jim) Pasquarelli and the late Robert and Richard; treasured son of the late Moses and Clara (DiPerna) Pasquarelli; adored uncle of Paul, Lesley, Amy, Gina, Alex, Finley and the late Elizabeth. Paul was a pioneer of the home entertainment industry, proving a business model for the medium while President - Video Tape Recorder (VTR), President - Visual Expressions, and President - Rank Retail Services of America. After the traditional studio system acknowledged the revenue stream he and his colleagues helped establish, he spent the majority of his career at The Walt Disney Studios (Buena Vista Home Entertainment). Paul was renowned for his generosity. He helped out every single person he could, never expecting something in return. He will be missed not only by his family, but by countless friends (especially his McDonald's breakfast club) and neighbors. Paul was a true gentleman. He helped the world. A private family service was held on Wednesday, November 18th. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, his family asks for donations to be made in his name to the Miracle League of the South Hills at https://www.miracleleaguesouthhills.org/. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2820 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
724-941-3211
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes Peters Township

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved