Paul S. "Paulie" Shriver, Jr., age 61, of Basking Ridge, New Jersey, formerly of Butler, passed away September 30, 2020 at Morristown Medical Center in Morristown, New Jersey.



Born January 25, 1959 in Washington, PA, he was the son of the late Paul S. Shriver, Sr. and Deanna Boring Sasse.



He was employed in the water utility industry.



A veteran of the U.S. Navy, Paulie treasured his beloved friends in the veteran community and considered them family.



He is survived by three siblings, Sherrie Riddle, of Ormond Beach, FL, Tiffany Fundark and her husband, Ron, of Butler, and Oscar Sasse, Jr., of Butler; and a number of nieces and nephews.



In addition to his mother and birth father, Paulie was preceded in death by his stepfather, Oscar Sasse, Sr., who raised him from the age of four.



Services were private. A Celebration of Life will take place in 2021.



The family requests memorial donations to American Legion Post 117, 413 South Main Street, Butler, PA 16001.





