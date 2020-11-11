1/1
Paul S. Winter
1951 - 2020
Early, on the morning of Saturday, Nov 7, Paul left this stage of his existence and entered into the next, ending a wearying and difficult battle. By so doing, he will join his beloved father Jay, mother Maureen, sister Dianne and brother David who preceded him on that journey.

Paul was a loving father, devoted son and caring husband. It was life's simple pleasures that gave him joy. Working in the yard, restoring old cars, or building (and evicting a badger from) an outhouse on "the property," he asked for nothing more than the chance to make improvements and knew that being a good person was absolutely worth pursuing…and pursuing and pursuing. The route he took may not have been the most direct, but no other course could have given him the eyes to appreciate and understand the grand view he had in the end, and for that he was grateful.

Paul will be missed and is survived by his five children, his beautiful wife, Terri, sisters Karlene and Linda and brother Gordon as well as a host of friends and companions he acquired along the path of his life.

In light of the pandemic, an observation of his life will be postponed until sometime next spring or summer. His ashes will be spread at Island Park in Idaho, home to many of his fondest memories. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society at https://donate.lls.org/

