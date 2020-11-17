1/1
Pauline "Polly" Marshia
1948 - 2020
EAST FAIFIELD – Pauline "Polly" Marshia, age 72, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at her home in East Fairfield.



She was born in St. Albans on November 5, 1948 to Irene (Bushey) Bevins and the late Ira Bevins.



Polly grew up in Fairfax and graduated from B.F.A. Fairfax where she was the Prom Queen her senior year. After high school Polly attended Champlain College. She worked at GE in Burlington for 27 years, IBM for 15 years, and the Pine Cone Snack Bar for 12 years. Polly married Dennis Marshia on August 22, 1970 after meeting at the Fletcher Grange Dance. Polly loved playing cards, spending winters in Florida, and family gatherings. She was the rock that kept her family grounded… always supportive, always loving, and always there.



She is survived by her husband, Dennis Marshia of East Fairfield; their children, Tammy Larose and her husband Ron of Virginia, and Craig Marshia of East Fairfield; grandchildren, Wyatt Larose and his fiancé Rachel, and Elisabeth Larose; her mother, Irene Bevins of St. Albans; mother-in-law, Helen Marshia of East Fairfield; siblings, Ronnie Bevins of Milton, Judy Cheney and her husband Bill of Swanton, David Bevins and his wife Marlene of St. Albans, Beverly Gingras and her husband Meddie of South Burlington; siblings-in-law, Gail Bevins of St. Albans, Sheila Hicks and her husband Bob of Ledyard, CT, Michael Marshia of East Fairfield, and Chris Beaudry of Bakersfield. Polly was predeceased by her father, Ira Bevins; father-in-law, Ramon Marshia; brothers, Larry & Bruce Bevins; and sisters-in-law, Gail Marshia, and Sharon Beaudry.



Friends and family are invited to Polly's Life Celebration at The Goss-Spears Life Celebration Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls, VT on Sunday, November 15, 2020 to include visitation from 12:30-2:30 PM with her burial to follow in St. George's Cemetery in Bakersfield.



For those who wish, contributions in Polly's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



For those who wish, contributions in Polly's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Published in Goss-Spears Funeral Home - Enosburg Falls from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
