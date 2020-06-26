We are heartbroken to announce the sudden passing of our loving son, brother, uncle and nephew, Peter A. Lauterbach, 53, on June 15, 2020 while he and his mother were visiting his sister's family at the Jersey shore. Pete had gone for a swim in the ocean and went into cardiac arrest on the beach upon emerging from the water. First responders were sadly unable to save him.



Pete, along with his brother, Mark, and mother, Carole, owned Peter Allen's Italian restaurant on Penn Avenue in Pittsburgh, adjacent to Heinz Hall. Pete was well known in the local restaurant industry since the early 1990's soon after he graduated from culinary school at Johnson & Wales University in Providence, RI. He apprenticed under and eventually partnered with Franco D'Amico to open Bravo Franco, the predecessor to Peter Allen's.



Pete was big and strong with a larger-than-life personality but he was also a teddy bear with a huge heart. He would do anything for his family and for his close circle of friends, many of whom were his neighbors in Canonsburg. He loved to cook, especially for his nieces, nephews and his buddies at hunting camp. Pete's favorite meal to prepare was spaghetti with meat sauce and no one did it better.



Pete will be sorely missed by his mother, Carole, and brother, Mark, both of Pittsburgh, his sister Annie Lauterbach Servitto of South Orange, NJ and her husband, Matt, their children, Francesca, Greta and Nicholas, his brother, Michael of Charlotte, NC, and his children, Eva and William, his aunt and uncle, Melinda and Paul Shannon of North Hills, and his devoted group of friends.



Regrettably, due to COVID, services will be private and limited to immediate family. Pete's family and friends hope to celebrate his life in appropriate fashion on a future date during safer times.

