Phillip Ross Daniels



1946 – 2020







Phillip Ross Daniels left this earth unexpectedly on November 16, 2020. He had the opportunity of spending his 74th and last birthday elk hunting with his son Phil, AKA "Spike," and eldest grandson Logan.



Phil began his bigger-than-life journey on October 9, 1946 in Billings, Montana, with his father Herbert Grant Daniel and mother Margaret Alice Smith. He grew up in Bozeman Montana next to the Montana State University with those big wonderful barns and plenty of friends to help discover the world of knowledge--camping, fishing, scouting, hunting; snow-sledding, ice skating and just about anything a growing boy would want to learn. He sold and delivered newspapers and played junior high basketball.



The last day of junior high school, his family moved to Bountiful, Utah. His mother remarried Earl Johnson, whom he lovingly referred to as "Pal." He graduated from Bountiful High School in 1965 and attended the University of Utah and Weber State, where he received an Associate Degree and a Bachelor's of Science degree with a minor in Zoology.



He owned and managed his own residential and commercial cleaning maintenance business, which took him into many people's homes and businesses where he had the opportunity to chat with them while he went about his work. He had the unique ability to tell anecdotes in a skillful and amusing way and was truly a raconteur. Besides being entertained while he was in their presence, many a client marveled at how their windows sparkled or their walls were transformed after he applied his "secret cleaning formula." He later became a marketing consultant as well as a substitute teacher.



In 1974, he married Marjean Jones, later divorced, and welcomed his son Phillip Ross Daniels, Jr. into his life in 1979. He married Ann Jenkins in 1983 in the Salt Lake Temple. Ann was a wonderful companion and they traveled extensively together. They went around the world 2 ½ times and visited just about every corner of the earth.



His passion for genealogy reunited many members of his expansive family, including some of his family in Germany with those who had been lost when they immigrated to America. He and Ann also met other family and relatives during trips to Spain and Argentina.







A bit of a Renaissance man, he loved learning and read voraciously. Phil, Ann and Phil Jr. built their log home and together with Phil Jr., he restored his 1976 Cadillac El Dorado convertible.



His ancestors were some of the original pioneers arriving on the wagon train with Brigham Young. He was proud of his pioneer heritage. He had the gift of gab and was able to learn from every person whom he met. Always full of stories from his connections with people over the years, Phil could hold court for hours. People who knew him found him to be a kind, just and honest person who touched their lives. He loved the Lord and the Gospel of Jesus Christ.



Throughout his life, he always had at least one dog by his side and loved all animals. At one time, he raised Dobermans and participated in Kennel Club dog shows. His blue Doberman earned the award of being named Stud Dog of the Year two years running.



He will be missed by his wife Ann, his son Phil Jr. and his grandchildren, Logan, Jaxson and Addison. He will also be missed by his faithful furry companions, Rosie, Buster, Minnie, Bonnie, McTavish and McCoy. His friends and worldwide family will always remember him and the impact that he had on their lives.



Due to Covid, a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.



