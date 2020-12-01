1/1
Phyllis R. Montalbano
1931 - 2020
Phyllis R. Montalbano, 89, Rockford, died peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, at home on Thursday, October 29, 2020. Born on February 13, 1931 in Rockford, IL, daughter of Angelo and Carmella (Greco) LaFasto. Phyllis was a lifelong member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church. In 1953, she married Joseph Montalbano. Phyllis enjoyed cooking for her family and loved time spent with her grandchildren. She served as President of the Women's Guild and Parish Council of St. Patrick Church. She had special bond with the Sinsinawa Dominican Sisters.

Survivors include her beloved husband, Joseph; children, Craig (Barbara) Montalbano, Brian Montalbano and Denise Cicero; grandchildren, Michele, James, Ryan, Michael-Anthony and Justin; great-grandchild Lylah; sister, Susan Sabbe, and numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents; daughter, Denise Ann; sister, Mary Stephenson; and brothers, Ray, Sam and Frank LaFasto.

Special thanks to the staff at Mercyhealth at Home Hospice and caregivers Chris Dougherty and Lecie Benford.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Phyllis's memory to St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church or Mercyhealth at Home Hospice

Published in Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory LTD - Mulford Chapel from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
