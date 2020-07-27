1/1
R. Bruce Herron
R. Bruce Herron, 79, died Wednesday, June 24, 2020. He is survived by his twin sons, Mark and wife Leann, Wesley and wife Christine; his grandchildren, Victoria Curtis and husband Travon, Alexandra Chavez and husband Anthony; and his friends and extended family. Mr. Herron was preceded in death by his wife of 37 years, Gayle; parents, Luther and Alberta; and his brother, Richard.



Bruce served our country in the U.S. Navy during the Cuban Missile Crisis and retired from BCDC after 21 years of corrections work. He was a member of Mountainside Church of Christ and also had a long and warm affection for Immanuel Lutheran Church.

Friends may visit Monday, June 29, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at FRENCH - Lomas. A Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. at Chester T. French Memorial Mausoleum Chapel, 924 Menaul Blvd NE. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park.




Published in Legacy Remembers from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
