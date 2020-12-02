Rafael Angel Calvo went home to be with our Lord in the early morning hours of Saturday, November 28, 2020 due to complication from pancreatic cancer. He was surrounded by his family.



He was born on September 18, 1955 in San Jose, Costa Rica, a son of Rafael and Maria Elena Calvo. He moved to the United States in 1979 and attended college in Arizona, where he obtained his bachelor's degree in English. In 1979, he met and married his wife of 41 years, Jane Calvo and began his family.



He served selflessly as an EMT and Corrections Officer in the small town of Tucumcari, New Mexico. He retired in 2018. He was a devoted member of his community, a friend to many, and will be loved and missed by all who knew him.



His hobbies included watching sports, playing soccer, listening to music, teaching karate, and working out. Being an EMT and mentor to coworkers and friends was very important to him.



He always had a way with people. His warm smile and innate ability to make people laugh will never be forgotten.



Rafael is survived by his wife, Jane Calvo; his son, Eddie Joe and his wife, Stacey; daughter, Maria and husband, Paul; daughter, Vitalia and husband, Danniell; grandchildren, Ashley and husband, Omar, Alexandria, Andrew, Gabriella, and soon to arrive Madisol; one great-granddaughter, Nalani; mother, Maria Elena; sister, Rosa and husband, Miguel; niece, Joanie and her son, Juan Esteban.



Awaiting his arrival to heaven is his father, Rafael Calvo Sr.



Due to Covid, a celebration of life will be scheduled for a later time because we feel he deserves a beautiful celebration.



There are many people he loved and cherished along the way. Please know that if you feel he made an impact on your life in any way, you also made an impact on his.





