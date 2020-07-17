Ramona "Mita" Garcia, age 68, born Saturday, December 29, 1951 passed peacefully away with her loved ones by her side on Thursday, June 11, 2020.



Ramona is preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Arias; her parents, Santiago Garcia and Clarita Garcia; brothers, Eddie Garcia, Pete Garcia, Phillip Garcia; sisters, Aurora Sandoval, and Molly Bazan. She is survived by her sons, James Garcia and Leonard Arias; her daughter, Rosemary "Pumkin" Garcia and husband Tony Montano; grandkids, Jonathan Garcia, Maria Vigil, Joseph Garcia, Angelo Montano, Savanna Montano, Natalia Arias and Dimitri Arias. She is also survived by her great grandkids, Emilina Garcia and Dominic Garcia.



Although I did not mention everyone Mita was everyone's grandma she adopted all the kids and they all called her "Mita" kids gravitated towards her or should we say everyone gravitated towards her. She was a kid at heart and will be missed tremendously. She gave unconditional love to all and was the realest person. Honesty was what she lived by and there is and will never be no one like her in the world. She touched everyone she met and when she wasn't around it was felt. She loved to garden and had a green thumb. She loved to feed the birds and had lots of bird feeders in her yard.



Celebration of life will begin with a Visitation on Thursday, June 18, 2020, 3:00 p.m. at FRENCH - Lomas. Catholic Service will be held Friday, June 19, 2020, 9:00 a.m. at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, 9502 4th St NW, Albuquerque, NM 87114. Pallbearers serving at the burial at Mt. Calvary Cemetery will be Tony Montano, Angelo Montano, Jonathan Garcia, Tito Arias, Bobby Watson, Danny Salazar, Savanna Montano, Emilina Garcia, Natalia Arias and Christian Arias.





