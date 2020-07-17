1/1
Ramona "Mita" Garcia
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ramona's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ramona "Mita" Garcia, age 68, born Saturday, December 29, 1951 passed peacefully away with her loved ones by her side on Thursday, June 11, 2020.

Ramona is preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Arias; her parents, Santiago Garcia and Clarita Garcia; brothers, Eddie Garcia, Pete Garcia, Phillip Garcia; sisters, Aurora Sandoval, and Molly Bazan. She is survived by her sons, James Garcia and Leonard Arias; her daughter, Rosemary "Pumkin" Garcia and husband Tony Montano; grandkids, Jonathan Garcia, Maria Vigil, Joseph Garcia, Angelo Montano, Savanna Montano, Natalia Arias and Dimitri Arias. She is also survived by her great grandkids, Emilina Garcia and Dominic Garcia.

Although I did not mention everyone Mita was everyone's grandma she adopted all the kids and they all called her "Mita" kids gravitated towards her or should we say everyone gravitated towards her. She was a kid at heart and will be missed tremendously. She gave unconditional love to all and was the realest person. Honesty was what she lived by and there is and will never be no one like her in the world. She touched everyone she met and when she wasn't around it was felt. She loved to garden and had a green thumb. She loved to feed the birds and had lots of bird feeders in her yard.

Celebration of life will begin with a Visitation on Thursday, June 18, 2020, 3:00 p.m. at FRENCH - Lomas. Catholic Service will be held Friday, June 19, 2020, 9:00 a.m. at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, 9502 4th St NW, Albuquerque, NM 87114. Pallbearers serving at the burial at Mt. Calvary Cemetery will be Tony Montano, Angelo Montano, Jonathan Garcia, Tito Arias, Bobby Watson, Danny Salazar, Savanna Montano, Emilina Garcia, Natalia Arias and Christian Arias.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in LegacyPro from Jul. 17 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
French Funerals & Cremations - Lomas
10500 Lomas Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87110
505-275-3500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by French Funerals & Cremations - Lomas

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved