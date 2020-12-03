Ray Alfred Johnson, age 88, passed away on December 1st, 2020. He was born March 23, 1932 in Mount Pleasant, Utah to Alfred Johnson Jr. and Kathrine Marie Larsen. Ray is survived by his children; Allen Johnson (Linda), Bert Johnson (Renee), Marian Meldrum (Alan), Teresa Zippro (Robert), Dennis Irvin, Aaron Irvin (Lisa), Chris Irvin (Elizabeth), Amy Kathleen Irvin, Jennifer Phipps (Logan), many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Ray grew up on a working ranch on the east side of Mount Pleasant. He spent his youth riding horses and herding sheep alone on the Big East mountain. He served as a cook in the Army National Guard in Germany, during the peacekeeping occupation after World War II. When he returned to Utah, he married Janet Rosenlof in 1956 and together they had three children. They later divorced. In 1977, he married Kathleen Ann Wise, who brought four children into the family and together they had one daughter. They also "adopted" an Italian daughter. He loved Kathy dearly and missed her greatly after her passing in 2016.
Ray was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held many priesthood leadership roles. Ray and Kathy served a local English teaching mission to the Spanish speaking community, whom they loved dearly.
During his life, he worked for Smoot Dairy and Cream O' Weber as a milkman. Later on, he worked for Bountiful City Power as a meter reader foreman, where he eventually retired.
Ray will be remembered for the love he showed his family and the personal sacrifices he made for them. He had a strong work ethic and a never-ending love for the mountains, gardening, and all animals.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Ray's wonderful neighbors and friends, who helped keep him in his home as long as possible. Also, a big thanks to the many nurses and aides at the South Davis Community Hospital and North Canyon Care Center, for their kind and loving care.
A viewing will be held Saturday, December 5th from 12:00-1:00 p.m. at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main Street, Bountiful. A graveside service will follow at 1:30 p.m. at the Memorial Lakeview Cemetery located at 1640 East Lakeview Drive, Bountiful. Due to Covid, masks and social distancing will be required for those attending in person. Services will also be available via Facebook live stream at https://www.facebook.com/russonmortuary.