Raymond Christian Romero age 56 passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in the presence of his family. Raymond was born to the late Christian Walter Romero and Flaminia Romero on June 12, 1963 in Greeley, CO. At a young age he moved from colorful Colorado to The Land of Enchantment, the place where he would call home. He grew up in the small town of Las Vegas, NM. Growing up, Raymond spent his days on a ranch, was an athlete playing football and was on the wrestling team for Robertson High School (Go Cardinals!). He also loved to drive fast in either his 1971 Challenger RT or on his dirt bike.







After his graduation he completed Army Basic Training and eventually enlisted in the United States Navy. Raymond served as a Fire Control Technician (Ballistic) as a Petty Officer Third Class for six years. He received his Submarine Warfare Insignia (DOLPHINS) while serving active duty in the Navy. At the age of 23 he met his beloved Michelle Somers on her 21st birthday, February 23, 1987 in Charleston, SC. Love at the drop of a hat, they married on June 5, 1987, and he soon ended his service in the US Navy. After proudly serving the Navy, Raymond moved to New Mexico to begin a new chapter in his life as a husband, and eventually, a father.







Raymond loved food like no other, especially New Mexican food. He tried anything he considered native to New Mexico and put green chile on everything. The one thing he loved more than food was his family: his wife Michelle; daughters Erica and Brittni; and son, Christian. Raymond also cared for his parents in their time of need. With more to give to his community, Raymond worked in the United States Postal Service for 25 years, working his way up to Maintenance Mechanic Electronic Technician.







Serious at times, he always managed to bring a smile to everyone around him. His sense of humor was one to be desired. Boisterous and uniquely himself, he always brought good atmosphere and laughs to friends and family. He was also a nerd in his own right, his favorite quote coming from the old Star Trek franchise. Raymond loved Star Trek so much his phone calls often ended by saying; "Live long and prosper, for the needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few, or the one. You have been, and always shall be, my friend."







Raymond is joined in the kingdom of Heaven by his parents, Christian and Flaminia; his mother-in-law, Marlene Tinnes; and his infant daughter, Erica. Raymond is survived by his wife, Michelle Romero; daughter, Brittni Romero; son, Christian Romero; brother, and his wife, Elmer (Delores) Romero; and his nieces.







A Rosary will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 8:20 a.m. with a Funeral Mass to follow immediately at St. Joseph's on the Rio Grande, 5901 St. Joseph's Ave NW. A burial service will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery.

