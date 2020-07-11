Of Wilkins Twp., age 71, passed away unexpectadly, on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.



Beloved husband of Debra (Ochap) Oakes for 35 years.



Loving father of Carly (Ronnie Ruggerio) Oakes of N. Huntingdon.



Cherished grandfather of Gianna and Rocco.



Brother of Thomas Oakes of Turtle Creek and Bob (Ann) Oakes of VA.



Ray was a veteran of the U.S. Army National Guard in Pennsylvania. He was employed with Westinghouse, East Pittsburgh until the plant shutdown. He then became a driver for Diamond Cab, later Laidlaw and finally for First Transit from where he retired. Ray was passionate about his family, and especially loved spending time with his grandchildren, who were the apples of his eye.



There will not be a viewing or service.



Arrangements by Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home and Crematory Inc; 700 Linden Ave. at Cable; East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800.

