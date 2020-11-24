Reginald "Reggie" Nichols went home to the Lord on November 18, 2 020 after a long,
brave battle against pulmonary fibrosis.
Reggie was born July 25,1944 in Bloomfield, Missouri. Upon graduation from Bloomfield
High School, he attended Southeast Missouri University earning a Bachelor of Science
degree in Education. During his junior year of college, he joined the US Air Force and
was in the first class under Operation Bootstrap to receive his degree. After college
graduation, Reggie served his country during the Vietnam Era as an Air Traffic
Controller in the Air Force. He served with distinction and honor for almost 21 years and
retired as a Master Sergeant. Following his Air Force career, Reggie worked for the
Federal Aviation Administration for 20 years until his retirement.
Reggie met the love of his life, Diane, at college and after a short engagement, they
were married on March 23, 1968. Then their adventures began with USAF assignments
at various bases in the US, Southeast Asia and Middle East. They loved traveling;
experiencing different locations, cultures and foods. Reggie, Diane and their three
children gathered fond memories from every place they lived.
Reggie's love for the Lord and his desire to serve Him was evident in every place he
lived and church he attended. He served God as Sunday school teacher, youth leader,
men's group leader and mentor. He used his love for cooking to serve meals for various
church occasions. His woodworking skills were used in building projects at every church
he attended. Reggie had a beautiful voice, and loved to play his guitar and sing to the
Lord. He is undoubtedly singing praises of worship in heaven with the angels.
Reggie was a skilled bowhunter and competed in archery tournaments for many years.
He also loved woodworking; making furniture for family and friends. He loved to
handcraft pens and frequently gave his pens away with a lesson about the type of exotic
wood used to make the pen. He loved to fish and made sure he fished in every area of
the US, as well as other parts of the world, where he lived or vacationed. Reggie was
v ery fond of playing cards with family and friends. When health permitted, he enjoyed
his pinochle games with the Medical Lake Seniors.
Reggie strongly believed in helping young boys grow into strong young men of integrity.
He was involved in the Big Brother Program, serving as a mentor to youth within the
church. He was also a Pack Leader, as well as Cubmaster, of the Boy Scouts Pack 307
in Medical Lake.
Reggie loved to cook and enjoyed finding his favorite "food spots". He loved a big, juicy
steak at Wolf Lodge, cheeseburgers and french fries, his breakfast sandwich with tots
from his favorite crew at Zip's in Airway Heights and raspberry mocha, "very hot", from
Tommy G's.
Reggie's love for his Lord and his family was deep, strong and forever. He leaves a hole
in our lives that cannot be filled. He is survived by his wife, Diane; his children: Julie
(Tim) Davis, Krista (Gary) Hartman, Jeff (Kristina) Nichols. He will be greatly missed by
his grandchildren: Andy (Kayla Davis), Chris (Haley) Davis, Hannah Rose "Lee-hee"
Hartman, Cameron Nichols and Alyssa Nichols.
Due to Covid restrictions, there will be a private family funeral / remembrance service
followed by burial at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery.
Published in Heritage Funeral & Cremation from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.