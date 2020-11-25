Renate Mudrow Buttars
May 22, 1944 – November 18, 2020
Renate Mudrow Buttars, 76, passed away at her home on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 with her loving daughter by her side. She was born May 22, 1944 in Buttstadt, East Germany, the only daughter of Gustav Mudrow and Ilse Martha Lieschen Völker.
As a child, she grew up in the picturesque village of Gebstadt on the Communist side of the dividing Berlin Wall. In spite of the tremendous efforts of the U.S.S.R., trying to stop people from leaving the Eastern Bloc to live in non-communist countries, the Mudrow family managed to escape from East Germany. With the compassionate help and sponsorship of the Frank Browning family, Renate, her parents, and her three brothers arrived in Utah in 1959.
In order to survive in Utah, having left all their possessions behind, her parents collected tin cans for cash redemption.
Renate attended Ogden High School and graduated from Weber State College with a B.A. in Psychology and Early Childhood Development. Following her passion for teaching children, she worked at the YCC - Your Community Connection as a beloved preschool teacher. She was instrumental in starting the much needed YCC daycare center allowing the victims of domestic abuse to start a new life, education or employment while their children were cared for by loving volunteers and childcare workers.
On December 20, 1986 she was sealed to Calvin Lee Buttars in the Salt Lake Temple.
She finished her professional career working for the Defense Department at HAFB as an administrator.
Renate was a faithful and dedicated member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served diligently in many church callings throughout her life. Serving in the Inner-City Ogden Mission with her sweetheart was the highlight and pride of her service.
Among her favorite hobbies were crafting, sewing, gardening, and especially cooking German cuisine.
Renate is survived by her daughter Misti Conorich, her brother, Hans Mudrow; 8 stepsons, Michael (Sally) Buttars, Aaron Buttars, Daniel Buttars, David Buttars, Jody Buttars, Norbert Buttars, Jamin Buttars, Tim Buttars and 3 step daughters; Myra Cluff, Heidi Peace, Trudy Wheeler; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, her son Christopher Lee Orr, and brothers Karl Heinz and Dieter Mudrow.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to Inspiration Hospice, Carol, Hannah and Alisha, and all of the wonderful neighbors, you know who you are.
A Family Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at the Rock Cliff ward building, 236 Porter Avenue, Ogden, Utah. Prior to the services, a viewing will be held from 9:30-10:40 a.m.
The Funeral Service will be Livestreamed and can be viewed on www.myers-mortuary.com
, where condolences may be sent to the family. To view the service, please go to the very bottom of the obituary at 11:00 a.m., at that time, the video image will appear, then click on the play button to view.
Interment in the Ogden City Cemetery.