Renea Atkinson Medlin
1962 - 2020
Renea Atkinson Medlin

December 3rd, 1962 – November 17th, 2020

Renea Atkinson Medlin, 57, passed into her eternal home November 17, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was a member of Dream City Church in Phoenix, AZ. Renea completed in three years her High School requirements at T.L Hanna High School, Anderson, SC as Salutatorian of her class. She graduated Lee University, Cleveland, TN, with a degree in Business Education, Magna Cum Laude, where she was known for academic achievement and distinctive leadership. She served in multiple executive positions in her Greek service club, Sigma Nu Sigma. Renea's smile could light a room. Her passion and zeal for life inspired others to be better. She always spoke and fought tirelessly for those who could not speak for themselves. Her passion led her to be devoted to life-long learning and personal growth. All who knew her knew of her great love and praise for her Heavenly Father. She was a lover of life; travel, adventure, fine dining, educational opportunities for her two children as well as being an exceptional decorator of her home. She had flawless taste, and modeled a life of class and the mantra "celebrate often". She believed that it only cost a little bit more to go first class. Renea had numerous career accomplishments. She was entrepreneurial in the areas of fashion, travel, and agriculture. She carried out the vision and launch of several successful companies, chief among them being Medlin Equipment Company. Renea was a CEO in all areas of her professional and personal life. She also served on multiple community boards, including Young Life, Junior League, YMCA, and others.

Renea was preceded in death by her father, Dr. Walter P. Atkinson of Cleveland, TN;

Grandparents: Albert and Grace Glenn, McMinnville, TN; Palmer and Eula Atkinson, Lake City, FL; and a special friend, Janiece Ayers of Bertrand, Missouri.

Survivors include her devoted husband, Don A Medlin; beloved children, Taylor Medlin (Lacey); Tori Medlin-Young (Grant), Granddaughters, Eliya and Lily Medlin; Mother, Oleda Atkinson Ratchford; Stepfather, William C. Ratchford; two sisters, Reita Atkinson Ball (Dr. Steve); Rhonda Atkinson Parris, (Dr. Randall), and several nieces and nephews.

Whitney and Murphy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. You are invited to send flowers and condolences to 4800 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix AZ 85018.

Or, if it is your preference, please feel free to donate to Renea's favorite charities.

ReSTART – https://www.gofundme.com/f/restart-a-persons-life-with-addictiontreatment?

utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1

Alzheimer's Association – https://bit.ly/3pMS46a

Dream City Church – https://my.dreamcitychurch.us/portal/online-giving

A private Celebration of Life will be conducted on Monday, November 23rd, 2020.

Published in Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
