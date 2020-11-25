Reyes Andres Kahn passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020. Reyes was greeted by his great-grandparents, Audrey and Frank Gallegos, Simon and Ramona Calles, and Margaret Kahn; aunts, Mary Kahn, Lisa Gallegos, Fina Borrego, and Consuelo Calles; uncles, Perfecto Gallegos and Teddy Kahn; and cousins, Bobby Borrego and Kenny Kahn.



He leaves behind his mother and father, Tabitha and Chris; his two brothers, Antonio Marco and Cresencio Perfecto ("CK") Kahn; the love of his life, Jordan Zupko; his two dog-children, Savage ("Savy") and Diesel; in addition to numerous grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins.



Reyes, better known by his friends as King Kahn, was never a man of many words but it never diminished his stoic presence. His every attempt to remain the strong silent type was overshadowed by his addicting smile that not only brightened every room but warmed everyone's heart. The fact that so many of us view Reyes as our son, brother, or friend, demonstrates how many lives he touched and the everlasting impact of his legacy.



Although it felt like Reyes was born with his moral compass pointing due North, he wouldn't have grown to be the man we know today without his many friends, sports-families, and god-family Cecil, Sheila, Kevin, and Adrienne Chavez.



Referred to as the "bodyguard", Reyes always stood up to protect those unable to defend themselves regardless of their background. Whatever struggles he was dealing with himself, Reyes always helped others in need and was a never-ending vessel of love.



Despite his empathic and kind-hearted nature, he lived his life on the edge and constantly sought out new adventures. From popping wheelies on his motorcycle to learning how to be a cowboy, Reyes always jumped into any activity headfirst. We will forever miss his sense of adventure and never-ending love.



Due to COVID-19, we will unfortunately be unable to gather together to celebrate his life until the late summer of 2021 or for his birthday (9.23.2021). There will be a live stream available for individuals to view the service on Friday, November 27, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. by clicking on the link below.





