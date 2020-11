Or Copy this URL to Share

Ricardo Franscisco Grippi passed away on November 23, 2020, in Ogden, Utah.



He was born January 6, 1956, in Sacramento, California to Steven Vernal Mayne and Patricia Fillmore.



Ricardo worked as a driver for the Ogden City Paratransit.





