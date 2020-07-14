Our dear husband, father and brother, Richard Dahlen Brimley Jr., passed away unexpectedly, July 6, 2020, in Gainesville, Florida. "Rich" was born April 17, 1950, in Salt Lake City, UT, to parents Richard D. Brimley and Carma Vera Mathews Brimley. He was the oldest of seven children who were born into this joyful family.
"Richie" went to Rose Park Elementary until the family moved to Bountiful, UT, in 1959. He attended Boulton and Hannah Holbrook elementary schools, Bountiful Jr. High and Bountiful High School (class of '68). Rich was short in stature but big in personality and had many friends. He loved to laugh and enjoyed being in school and church productions, acapella choir and science classes. He played banjo in The Barrel House Five rag-time group, which appeared on the Eugene Jelesnik Show and at Lagoon. He served in the Southern States Mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Gainesville, FL ('69 - '71). Upon his return, Rich sold shoes for ZCMI while attending the University of Utah. He graduated with a B. S. in geology in 1980. During that time, he dated a darling blonde Bountiful girl, Marla Miller. They were married on Oct. 29, 1973, in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. Rich and Marla were blessed with two children, Robyn Fawn and Bruce Richard, who are the joys of their lives.
Rich recently retired from a career as an environmental scientist, for which he was honored as a Sterling Who's Who. Rich and Marla bought a home in Magna, where he worked for AMAX Corp. Rich then took employment at USPCI ('89 - '94) and the family moved to West Bountiful where they lived for 10 years and made many friends. He was also employed at Energy Solutions ('94 - '96) and Mountain States Analytical ('96 - 2000), where he received "The Giant" award. The family moved to Richland, WA where he worked for ATG (2000 - '02). A job opportunity as a senior research scientist for Perma-Fix Environmental Services coincidentally took Rich and his family back to Gainesville, FL (2002 - '13), where they currently reside. Rich later commuted to Atlanta, GA to serve as a wastewater treatment plant manager for Hepco, LLC.
Rich was a "dedicated soul" and loved the Lord. He faithfully served in many church callings including Elder's Quorum president and teacher, Sunday School president, and second counselor in the bishopric. He and Marla were also ordinance workers in the Orlando Temple.
Richard loved fishing in the ocean, gardening and barbecuing, but most of all he loved his family. He liked to restore furniture and could fix anything, making it even better. Rich was a voracious reader and a walking encyclopedia, and he had a wonderful sense of humor. He was a positive influence on everyone and was patient, loving, helpful, kind and appreciated beauty in nature. He played the five-string banjo and encouraged his children to play instruments. As a result, Rich's siblings and friends were treated to mini concerts of wonderful bluegrass music.
Rich was preceded in death by his parents and a baby sister Edith Joy. He is survived by his wife and children, Rhonda (Stephen) Greenwood, Todd (Kim) Brimley, Peggy (Jerry) Wilson, Jeffrey Brimley, Sandra (Steve) Graves, and he leaves behind many relatives who will dearly miss him.
There will be a graveside service on July 17, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Bountiful Cemetery, where he will be interred. The family requests wearing a mask to the service. Due to the COVID-19, 50-person limit on gatherings, the services will also be available to view online. A Go Fund Me account has been set up for the family at https://gf.me/u/yf4zsw. Services will be live streamed at https://www.facebook.com/russonmortuary
at 10:30 AM MST.
"We love you, Dad!"