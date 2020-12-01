Richard E. Murphy (Dick) 87, of Rockford, IL passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020. He was born May 26, 1933 in Rockford, IL the son of Edward H. and Florence (Johnson) Murphy. Dick attended St. Thomas Catholic High School graduating in 1951. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force from 1953–1957. He married the love of his life, Anne Girard on September 3, 1955. Dick worked for over 60 years as an electrician and a proud member of IBEW local 364, providing for his family with hard work, perseverance, honesty, and diligence. He imparted wisdom to teach what he knew starting with the pitfalls and working toward details to yield the best results. He was a loyal Chicago Cubs fan and enjoyed bowling. Most of all, he was proud of his family and loved spending time with them, especially his grandchildren. Dick was kind and generous and his sense of humor was truly disarming. He loved to laugh and make others laugh. In his last years at Siena on Brendenwood he was able to display this gift with his new friends where he discovered a new talent on stage. He'll be remembered for his unique use of language with golden nuggets like "chickie-doo" (his sons' female companions) and "gork a hole in the wall". Remembering Dick's renditions of "Wolverton Mountain" or "Down by the Old Mill Stream" brings a smile. Cherishing these memories and wishing we had time for more, we say farewell 'til that grand reunion in Heaven where we picture Dick with hands up for attention and a chuckle: "Let me tell you a story…".



Dick is survived by his beloved wife, Anne; children, Daniel (Charlotte) Murphy, JoAnne (Tom) Wood, Steven (Jeannine) Murphy and Thomas (Connie) Murphy; Grandchildren: Maria (Julio) Casillas, Daniel (Gretchen) Murphy, Angela (Eli) Malavolti, Diana (Joseph) Dawson, Christopher Murphy, Tom Wood, Julie (Curt) Smith, Paul (Christina) Murphy, Adam (Cassie) Murphy, Jacob (Alyssa) Murphy, Andrew Murphy, Michael Murphy and Mark Murphy;

Great-Grandchildren: Alyssa Casillas, Liliana Casillas, Abigail Casillas, Evelyn Casillas, Madelyn Murphy, Gabriella Murphy, Samuel Malavolti, Cecilia Malavolti, Malia Dawson, McKenna Dawson, Tyler Dawson, Kaylee Smith, Jonathen Smith, Hayden Smith; Mason Hatala, Ethan Snell, Darren Snell, Lisa Snell, Maverik Murphy, Nixon Murphy, Indy Murphy, and McCoy Murphy. Predeceased by his parents and sister, Shirley Swart. The family would like to thank the ICU nurses and doctors at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center and all others who supported them during this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial Masses may be offered or donations made to St. Jude Children Research Hospital.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store