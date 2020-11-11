1/
Richard F. Balliet
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard F. Balliet, 75, of Murrysville, PA died Friday, November 6, 2020 at UPMC East in Monroeville. He was born August 18, 1945 in El Cerrito, CA, son of the late Forrest W. Jr. and Dorothea Ann Silva Balliet. He was a medical research scientist who had over 50 research articles and papers published and also operated several businesses throughout his life. His father, Forrest, was a WWII veteran who served as a Chief Radioman in the US Navy during Guadalcanal. He was a Ham Radio enthusiast, known to many by Ham Radio handle W6LWD. Richard is survived by his wife, Helen Elizabeth Downs; two sons, Alex and Adam Balliet; a sister Chriss Bradley.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hart Funeral Home Inc from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hart Funeral Home Inc
3103 Lillian Ave.
Murrysville, PA 15668
724-327-1100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hart Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved