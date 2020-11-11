Richard F. Balliet, 75, of Murrysville, PA died Friday, November 6, 2020 at UPMC East in Monroeville. He was born August 18, 1945 in El Cerrito, CA, son of the late Forrest W. Jr. and Dorothea Ann Silva Balliet. He was a medical research scientist who had over 50 research articles and papers published and also operated several businesses throughout his life. His father, Forrest, was a WWII veteran who served as a Chief Radioman in the US Navy during Guadalcanal. He was a Ham Radio enthusiast, known to many by Ham Radio handle W6LWD. Richard is survived by his wife, Helen Elizabeth Downs; two sons, Alex and Adam Balliet; a sister Chriss Bradley.

