Age 77, of Upper St. Clair, passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 after a brief hospital stay. He is survived by his beloved wife, Patricia Hughes for 52 years; his loving son, Richard (Katherine) Hughes, Jr.; and his adored grand dogs. Richard is the cherished brother of John (Julie) Hughes and Charles (Suzanne) Hughes; son of the late Lawrence and Kathleen Hughes; caring brother-in-law of Sandy Fennych and Paula (Art) Devine; treasured uncle of Joannie, Beth, Brian and Mary Beth. Richard worked for PPG as a Chemist in Sales until he took early retirement. In retirement, he worked at Giant Eagle and took up walking daily at the USC Recreation Center with his friends. Richard also enjoyed to cook and was an avid WVU and Pittsburgh Sports Fan. He will truly be missed by all. Interment private.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store