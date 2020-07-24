Richard "Richie" I. Morrow passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, June 24. Born in Worcester, Richie was the son of the late William J. and Sarah E. (Priest) Morrow.
Richie spent his early years in West Boylston, where he graduated from Major Edwards High School. Soon after, he met and married Hazel I. Kirkpatrick from Sterling. The entire Morrow family moved to Paxton in 1954 where they operated Morrow Brothers Dairy Farm. His devoted wife Hazel passed in 1994. He went on to spend the rest of his career working as a custodian at Paxton Center School.
Richie was passionate about motor cycling. Whether he was riding alone or with his son Billy, Richie loved being out on the road. Over the years, he became a very talented organist. He played in many clubs in the surrounding towns, most notably in Fitchburg and Shrewsbury. Richie was also known as a prankster. He loved to tell jokes and make others around him laugh.
Richie will be lovingly missed by his wife, Shirley (Gillespie) Morrow; a son, William "Billy" J. Morrow and his wife, Susan of Rutland; a brother, Donald Morrow and his significant other, Marilyn of Spencer; a sister, Emily Martin and her husband, Donald of Lexington; a grandchild, William J. Morrow III and his wife, Ashlee of New Ipswich, NH; two great grandchildren, Kaiden James and Kolton Richard. He was predeceased by his brother, Stewart Morrow, and his sister, Lillian Milner.
Richie's family cordially invites relatives and friends to calling hours from 4:00 to 7:00 pm on Tuesday, June 30 at Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden. A Graveside Service will take place on Wednesday, July 1 at 10:00 am at Mooreland Cemetery, 261 Richards Ave., Paxton. Memorial Donations may be made to American Cancer Society
, 3 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden.
