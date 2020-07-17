1/1
Richard John Olson
Richard John Olson, age 77, passed away peacefully Friday, June 12, 2020 in Albuquerque, NM.

In his professional life John was a C130 pilot for the US Air Force, a civil engineer with the New Mexico Air National Guard, an electrical engineer at the Air Force Weapons Lab and Sandia National Labs and founder of Safeguard Alarm Systems. With his beloved wife of 32 years, Mary-Anne Mitchell, he enjoyed showing sheep and was an avid horseman.

John was predeceased by his parents, Marvin G. and Margaret M. Olson; and sister, Joyce. He is survived by wife Mary-Anne; sister, Shirley Stojeba; and children, Darryl Wilson, Deborah Bose, and Jennifer Hall. He had a special place in his heart for his grandchildren, Koby Bose, Roman Hall and Chloe Hall; and great granddaughter, Korrabelle Vance. His life was enriched by his sons-in-law, Erik Bose and Steve Hall; and grandson-in-law, Ryan Vance. He also leaves behind his in-laws, Catherine and Dean Gerali and Elizabeth and John Smith with their daughters, Elizabeth and Breanna. His life in the last several years was also made special by the wonderful care of the staff of Watermark at Cherry Hills Assisted Living and loving care and support of Alliance Home Health Care and Hospice.

John will be cremated with interment at the Santa Fe National Cemetery as restrictions lift.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Paralyzed Veterans of America or the Parkinson's Foundation.

Published in LegacyPro from Jul. 17 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
French Funerals & Cremations - Lomas
10500 Lomas Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87110
505-275-3500
