1/1
Richard Lee Lamoureaux
1944 - 2020
My hero died today, Sunday June 14, 2020. Our Uncle Dick is one of those men who epitomize words like HONOR, LOYALTY, FAMILY, and LOVE. As a proud veteran and Sioux (Lakota) he believed in serving and protecting his country. He showed strength through his gentle manner and how he'd make you feel protected and cared for when you were around him. He showed generosity to those in need, by giving with an open heart. He provided all he could, beyond financial but through unwavering support. His LOVE for his family transcended measure. He showed kindness and compassion and treated his nieces and nephews as if they were his own. While my heart aches for the loss of his physical presence, I also rejoice knowing that he is alive in our memories and that his spirit soars and is among us. WE LOVE YOU UNCLE DICK.

Published in LegacyPro from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
